Men killed in bar shooting ID'd

The Allen County coroner’s office Wednesday released the names of the three men shot and killed early Tuesday at a Wayne Street bar.

Nicholas Lee Powers, 30, Demario Laquan Burnett, 21, and Jerry Trivon Coleman, 31, all died of gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office, and their deaths were ruled homicides. All are from Fort Wayne.

The men’s deaths are the 32nd, 33rd and 34th homicides in Allen County in 2016.

The men were at Sports & Spirits, 1723 E. Wayne St., about 2:20 a.m. when they were shot. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.

Police said they were not sure how many people fired shots. When they arrived at the bar, people were running everywhere, a police report said. Witnesses at Sports & Spirits said they heard gunshots inside the bar and saw someone running out.

Coleman’s mother and sister, Yvette and LaQuia Coleman, said he was a family man who happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He had custody of his kids,” said friend Vanessa Collins, who joined the Colemans on Wednesday at a memorial service on Holton Avenue for the victims of a quadruple homicide that occurred there early Sunday.

“You look at his Facebook page, it’s all on his kids. He was very loving.”

