Whitley County authorities this morning said a missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe.

Gunnar Hatton was last seen about 3:20 p.m. Monday in the area of 2300 W., 800 S. in South Whitley. He was wearing a gray hoodie with green trim, a red long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes when he went missing.

No further information was provided.