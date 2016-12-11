Morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 serious

One man is dead and another is in serious condition at a local hospital.

At 5:30 a.m., Sunday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive, where they found two men in the parking lot suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, a statement said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Neighbors of the southeast drive location told police that they had heard several gunshots coming from outside before police arrived.

The name of the victim will be released by the Allen County Coroner's office, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

See our homicide database To see The Journal Gazette's homicide database, go to http://www.jgdata.net/data/homicides.