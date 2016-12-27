Mother, son ID'd in fatal collision

A head-on crash in Syracuse killed a mother and son Christmas Day and injured three others, including a man who purportedly had been trying to drag race in the wrong lane, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Stephen T. Conrad, 67, of Syracuse, was driving his wife, 61-year-old Kimberly Conrad, and son Stephen T. Conrad II, 32, in a 2016 Pontiac that was struck by a 2015 Chrysler at the intersection of County Road 1200 North and Syracuse/Webster Road at 6:13 p.m., police said.

Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello pronounced the mother and son dead at the scene, police said.

Sheriff’s spokesman 1st Sgt. Chad Hill in an email described Kimberly Conrad as well-known and well-liked in the Wawasee community, noting she was a retired elementary school teacher.

Monday, people who knew her and her son shared condolences on Facebook, including former students and members of the golfing community, who recalled the younger Conrad’s athletic achievements.

On its Facebook page, Indiana Golf wrote it was deeply mourning the athlete’s loss.

“Stephen was one of very few Indiana Golfers to accomplish the feat of winning the Indiana Amateur (2005) Indiana Open (2012) and Indiana Junior (2003) Championships in his career,” the post states.

French Lick Resort Golf shared a photo of him accepting the 2012 Championship award.

“Stephen was a great Champion here at French Lick in 2012,” the resort posted on Facebook. “Our hearts go out to the Conrad Family.”

The elder Conrad was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler, Mickgomery W. Hisey, 26, of Syracuse was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition, police said. Police reported his passenger, Brody Jordan, 23, of Syracuse was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in serious condition.

The crash remained under investigation Monday, but police said drag racing appeared to be a factor.

Witnesses reportedly told police Hisey had begun passing another vehicle traveling west on a hill crest just prior to the intersection of County Road 1200 North and Syracuse/Webster Road. His car entered the intersection, striking the Pontiac, police said.

asloboda@jg.net