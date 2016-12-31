Mother killed in icy-road collision

Icy conditions led to a crash on Amstutz Road north of Leo-Cedarville that claimed the life of a young Fort Wayne mother Friday morning.

Colleen N. Stayer, 25, was pronounced dead Friday by the Allen County coroner. She was a passenger in a northbound Ford Escape that crossed the centerline near Schlatter Road and was hit by a southbound van about 6:45 a.m., according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Mark Gaines, a circulation department supervisor at Fort Wayne Newspapers, said Stayer and her husband, Jamie Stayer, who was driving, were delivering The Journal Gazette together.

Police said Jamie Stayer suffered minor injuries. An 8-month-old baby, restrained in a car seat in the back seat of the Escape, appeared uninjured, police said.

The van’s male driver and only occupant was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, according to police, who did not identify him.

They said it appeared Colleen Stayer was not wearing a seat belt.

A coroner’s report listed her death as accidental and caused by blunt force trauma from the crash.

Some areas in northern Allen County and near Auburn received about an inch of snow by early morning, according to the National Weather Service’s northern Indiana office. Police said roads in the area of the crash were snow-covered.

“It got pretty icy because it was kind of wet snow and there was a good bit of wind. Roads did get pretty slippery, especially if they were untreated,” NWS meteorologist John Taylor said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department, the coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

Colleen Stayer is the 37th motor vehicle fatality for Allen County in 2016, according to the coroner’s office.

rsalter@jg.net