Murder charge filed in July shooting

Domonic Javon Norton took the bullet intended for another, a bullet that caused his death July 5.

On Thursday, Davon M. Burden, 28, of the 5000 block of Salem Lane, was charged with Norton’s murder. He is being held at the Allen County Jail with no bond, a jail spokesman said.

On July 5, just after midnight, Burden appeared at a home in the 4100 block of Euclid Street where his ex-girlfriend was. She told officers that she and Burden had been together for 15 years and had five children, but they had separated two years prior, according to court documents.

That night, Burden showed up with a long gun slung over his shoulder and was accompanied by his sister. The ex-girlfriend opened the door and argued with Burden and his sister, particularly about bringing a gun where their five children were.

Burden allegedly pushed his way into the home but the ex-girlfriend pushed him out of the house so she could shut the door, court documents stated.

Norton, who was on the couch, came up to the ex-girlfriend and told her to stop, that “he had a gun.” Norton told her to move away from the door and stop arguing.

She slammed the door shut and as soon as she slammed the door, Burden fired three shots through the door, court documents said.

That’s when Norton grabbed her and threw her to the couch. Norton then told her that he had been shot, and they called 911.

One of the shots that Burden fired went through the living room wall into the children’s bedroom where they were sleeping, according to court documents.

The ex-girlfriend told police she believed she was the intended target, that Burden and Norton had met previously and not encountered any problems.

Norton was shot in the abdomen and taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition. He died later that day. A report from the Allen County coroner’s office indicated he was 28 when he died.

At the crime scene, technicians found three shell casings. Lab reports indicated that the cartridge cases came from a rifle and were fired from the same firearm, court documents said.

Along with the murder charge, Burden is facing charges of criminal recklessness/shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results.

