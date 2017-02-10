Murder suspect jailed again, on cocaine charges

Hozyfa Hamed Ali Sultan is back in jail, this time charged with dealing in cocaine.

Sultan is scheduled to stand trial in March for the fatal shooting of Brandon Washington, 20, at 5111 Plaza Drive on Oct. 22, 2015. He was originally arrested in November 2015. The 25-year-old murder suspect was released from jail in mid-October 2016 because under state law too much time had passed without him being brought to trial.

Sultan was arrested Wednesday after a drug raid around 9:30 a.m. at 1320 Margaret Ave. Three people who were there were charged with misdemeanor counts of visiting a common nuisance but Sultan, the main suspect, was not there. Police had a search warrant for his arrest after he allegedly sold cocaine and heroin three times in January to a confidential informant.

“Za” as he is known on the street, according to a probable cause affidavit, was picked up later that day at 5312 Stony Run Lane.

He was being held at the Allen County Jail without bail.

In October, an Allen Superior Court judge ruled Sultan could no longer be held because Indiana law requires defendants be brought to trial within six months and that time frame had been exceeded.

Court documents online show numerous postponements in the case. A bench warrant was issued in September for a witness, not identified in available court papers.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Washington was fatally shot after he came to the Plaza Drive address looking for a gun because a friend had been shot the previous day.

Sultan knew Brandon Washington’s brother, Larry Devon Washington Jr., and had been asked to bring a gun to the house.

Sultan asked if there were any guns at the house, the affidavit said, and on being told there weren’t, started shooting at Brandon Washington, killing him and wounding another man in the house who was not identified. The wounded man ran from the home.

The next day, Larry Devon Washington Jr., 21, and 16-year-old Anastasia LaShawn Butler, a student at South Side High School, were found shot to death inside a sport utility vehicle in the 900 block of East Wayne Street.

The wounded man was questioned in the hospital by police the following day, court documents said, but at first he said he did not know who did it out of fear of retaliation. He came forward several days later. The trial is scheduled for March 14.

