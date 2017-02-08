NCAA head touts positives of sports

NCAA President Mark Emmert likes to tell the story of the rector from the Universite de Sorbonne in Paris who came to visit Louisiana State University when he was the chancellor.

The rector came because of the ties the region has to France.

Not being able to speak French, Emmert took along the chair of the French department when the rector was a guest at an LSU football game. The not-so-sober crowd went wild, the cheerleaders and fans cheered, the band played, all to the amazement of the rector.

When it was all over and LSU had prevailed over the University of Tennessee, Emmert hoped the rector found the game to his liking.

“I just want people to shout, ‘Go Sorbonne, Go!’ ” the rector told him.

The anecdote points out the positive aspects of university sports in the U.S., said Emmert, who was Tuesday’s featured speaker at IPFW’s Omnibus Lecture Series held at the Rhinehart Music Center.

Nowhere else in the world do students go to college to compete in sports, Emmert said, and that’s a good thing, even providing a pathway to opportunity.

Nearly $3 billion is distributed annually in the U.S. to nearly half a million college students in athletic scholarships, Emmert said. About a quarter of that money goes to first-generation college students, providing an unparallelled opportunity to get a college degree.

College sports help students become passionate about their universities, develop into leaders, become resilient and be able to work in teams, he said. Those qualities make them marketable once they get their degree.

The NCAA that he’s headed since 2010 is the rule-making authority for 1,100 schools. Administrators from the member schools make those rules, Emmert said.

One issue the NCAA has wrangled with is athlete pay. While some argue that athletes bring in money to the university and therefore should be paid, Emmert said the employee-vs.-student relationship brings more problems. In the employee scenario, instead of being recruited, athletes would be hired.

“Why would I want to hire a 17- or 18-year-old?” Emmert asked, “(When) I could hire a 24-year-old who just got let go by the Colts?”

During his tenure, he has focused on three issues. First is the opportunity to get an education. Division I graduation rates have never been higher, he said, mentioning graduation rates at IPFW are “fantastic.”

Graduation rates for student-athletes are now higher than non-athletes, regardless of gender, he added.

A second issue is human development, so that student-athletes “leave as healthy as when they came in.” The NCAA studies the problem of concussion and brain traumas, for instance.

Third, is academic support, which includes blocking out time for other things besides athletic training.

One attendee asked if the recent travel ban had affected the large number of international athletes who come to the U.S. to play and get a university education. The NCAA has signed on to a letter to the secretary of Homeland Security, he said, asking the department to take into consideration the thousands of students who come to play for American universities.

A powerful way to make friends in the world “is to have them come here in the U.S.,” Emmert said. Bringing international students here means they go home and “most of the time they’re big supporters of the United States.”

jduffy@jg.net