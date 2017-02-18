Neglect charges filed after OD

Police said the apartment in the 700 block of Anderson Avenue was in disarray Friday. Dog feces and urine everywhere, no food and two elderly people in such need of care that paramedics were called to have both of them taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Their primary caregiver, Cheryl Staples, 37, who lives in the apartment just northeast of downtown, had overdosed on Feb. 6, police said.

She was transported then to a hospital for treatment.

At that time, police officers saw drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug usage, they said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division returned at 9:45 a.m. Friday along with Adult Protective Service investigators.

Staples was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana, police said.

Animal Care & Control removed two dogs from the residence.

Staples was being held in the Allen County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to a jail spokesman.

