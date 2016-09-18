Man, 3 dogs escape Lincoln Avenue fire

Neighbors woke a sleeping man when they saw smoke coming from the roof of his home Saturday night.

At 10:39 p.m., Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 910 Lincoln Ave. and found heavy smoke and some fire coming from the two-story home, a statement said.

The man inside the home was able to escape without any injuries along with his three dogs, thanks to neighbors pounding on his door, it said.

Firefighters found the fire in a room on the second floor extending into the attic.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

The home was moderately damaged by fire, water and smoke, it said.