No ID, cause in suspicious death

A man who died Thursday in the 3900 block of Lillie Street in what police are calling a suspicious death has yet to be identified.

Police were called to a home there around 1:30 p.m. The owner of a vehicle told police she found her stolen car parked and unoccupied at that location. As she entered her residence, she discovered a man inside who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

It has not been determined if the male was associated with the residence. Investigators were speaking with the homeowner to obtain additional information, the release said.

Details surrounding this discovery had not been released as of Friday. Neighbors said they believed one woman lived in the home where the deceased individual was found. Police guarded the home through the night of Thursday into Friday morning, another neighbor said.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allen County coroner’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County coroner’s office, and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

