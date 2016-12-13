Officers cleared in Oct. shooting

The shooting death of a 36-year-old Fort Wayne man by city police in October has been determined to have been self defense, the Allen County prosecutor's office said today.

The death of Joseph S. Schroeder on Oct. 6 has been determined as self-defense by Fort Wayne and Indiana State police, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The findings said the officers were justified in using deadly force to save the life of a 3-year-old child Schroeder was holding at knifepoint.

Officers were called to 5328 North Stony Run Lane on a report of fight between a man and a woman. When they arrived, Schroeder, armed with a knife, grabbed the child, went into the house and refused to come out.

After a six-hour standoff and negotiations with the Emergency Services Team, Schroeder made statements to officers that made the officers believe the child was in danger, a previous report stated.

"The actions of the Fort Wayne Police Department Officers involved likely saved the life of the child," the prosecutor's office said.