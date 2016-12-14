Officers cleared in killing of captor

Fort Wayne police officers most likely saved the life of a 3-year-old boy in October when they shot and killed his captor, the Allen County prosecutor’s office said.

Officers Anthony Shefferly and Cameron Norris were involved in the man’s shooting, determined to be the result of self-defense. No charges will be filed, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Shefferly has nine years with the department and Norris six.

Joseph S. Schroeder, 36, had barricaded himself inside a home at 5328 Stony Run Lane after a domestic dispute when he grabbed the boy and held him hostage with a knife. A woman identified as his girlfriend escaped.

At 5 a.m. Oct. 7, following six hours of negotiations that included hostage negotiators throwing two different phones inside the house and using a loudspeaker trying to persuade Schroeder to come out, officers determined the boy was in danger and shot Schroeder.

The police report said negotiators spoke with Schroe­der for several hours and would have negotiated as long as needed to end the situation peacefully.

“He had the little boy right in front of him,” Public Safety Director Rusty York said. “They had to think quick and aim high.”

After Schroeder was shot, he was initially found to be in critical condition and taken to a hospital.

The shooting was one of three officer-involved shootings this year that ended in deaths.

The prosecutor’s office also ruled that the police-action shooting death of Abraham Martinez, 62, at the Auto Zone on Rudisill Boulevard in March was justified. Prosecutors have not issued a statement on the police-action shooting that killed Charles E. Antrup, 62, on Oct. 8 at Hallmark Inn on East Washington Boulevard.

The prosecutor’s office ruled a city police officer was justified in shooting a 17-year-old male on the city’s south side June 21. The teen survived.

Schroeder’s death was Allen County’s 38th homicide. There have been 48 homicides this year.

jduffy@jg.net