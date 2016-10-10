Officers identified in fatal shootings

Fort Wayne police have identified three officers involved in fatal shootings last week.

Anthony Shefferly, who has 9 years with the department, and Cameron Norris, who has six years, were involved in the fatal shooting of Joseph S. Schroeder, 36, at 5328 Stony Run Lane early Friday.

Schroeder had been involved in a domestic dispute and had grabbed a young child and barricaded himself inside the residence. The woman escaped.

After six hours police concluded the child was in immediate danger and fired on Schroeder about 5 a.m. Friday.

Norris has received one letter of commendation in 2013, and was given a letter of reprimand in 2013 for a police vehicle accident and a suspension in 2014 for a police vehicle accident.

Shefferly received a letter of reprimand for a police vehicle accident in 2011, a suspension for a police vehicle accident in 2011, and a suspension for another police vehicle accident in 2014.

Christopher Hawthorne shot and killed a man who police said had been threatening people with a knife and who ignored several orders from police to drop the knife and instead approached them. The man was shot about 8:50 p.m. Saturday at the Hallmark Inn, 3730 E. Washington Blvd. That man has been identified as Charles E. Antrup, 62, of Fort Wayne.

Hawthorne has been with the department for 1 1/2 years. In 2016 he received a meritorious service citation and a letter of commendation.

Public Safety Director Rusty York said that in both cases police were trying to protect others and themselves.

"There's no doubt in my mind they save the life of a 3-year-old child" in the first shooting. In the second case, the man was warned several times and refused to comply and approached police with a knife, York said.

"From my perspective, they were justgified," he said.

