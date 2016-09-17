Ohio man killed in collision with semi

A 42-year-old Eaton, Ohio, man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Van Wert County, Ohio, state police said Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred Thursday on Ohio 118 at Wren-Landeck Road just north of Ohio City in Van Wert County.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet Impala operated by Timothy L. Perry, 42, of Eaton, Ohio, was traveling west on Wren-Landeck Road. A 2005 tractor-semitrailer driven by Ronald Wolf, 72, of Greenville, Ohio, was traveling south on Ohio 118.

Perry allegedly failed to stop at the posted stop sign and struck the left side of the semitrailer.

Perry, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said motorists should drive cautiously with the current detour routes causing some motorists to be unfamiliar with the roads.

