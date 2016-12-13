Parking lot slaying victim gets identified

A 35-year-old Fort Wayne man is Allen County’s 48th homicide victim this year.

The county coroner’s office on Monday identified a man found dead early Sunday.

Billy Edward Lambert Jr., 35, of Fort Wayne was found about 5:40 a.m. in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive on the city’s southeast side. He died at the scene.

The coroner said Lambert was shot to death and his death is the 48th homicide, the most ever for Allen County in a calendar year. The previous record was 45 in 2013. There were 30 last year.

Another man who was shot at the same location was hospitalized in serious condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the coroner’s office.

