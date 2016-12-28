Pasztor admits guilt in letter to judge

Amber Pasztor, the 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman accused of smothering her two children in late September, says she's guilty.

Pasztor wrote a letter to Elkhart Circuit Court Judge Terry Shewmaker saying she wants to plead guilty to two counts of murder.

"I am compettent and I refuse to see another phsych doctor. I accept life with no parole. Readdy to get this over with," her letter says.

The letter, dated Dec. 14 and filed with the court Tuesday, is printed on lined paper.

"I made a lot of bad decisions in mylife but this one really did it," she wrote. "I am guilty and I accpet my consequences thank you so much for your time."

Below her signature, she wrote, "I am readdy to get this trial over with. don't want to continue trial will accept plea life with no parole."

Pasztor drove to the Elkhart Police Department Sept. 26 and told officers the bodies of her two children were in the back seat of her car. She has been held in the Elkhart County Jail on two counts of murder.

A hearing is set for Thursday and a jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Pasztor has also been named a suspect in the death of Frank Macomber, 65, who was found shot to death around the same time Pasztor is accused of killing her children.

