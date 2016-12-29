Pasztor admits her guilt to judge

Amber Pasztor, the 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman accused of smothering her two children in late September, wrote a letter to the judge to say she’s guilty and ready for the whole thing to be over.

“I am competent and I refuse to see another phsych doctor. I accept life with no parole. Readdy to get this over with,” Pasztor says in her handwritten letter dated Dec. 14 and filed with the court Tuesday.

Pasztor wrote the letter to Elkhart Circuit Court Judge Terry Shewmaker saying she wants to plead guilty to two counts of murder.

“I made a lot of bad decisions in my life but this one really did it,” she wrote. “I am guilty and I accept my consequences thank you so much for your time.”

Below her signature, she wrote, “I am readdy to get this trial over with. don’t want to continue trial will accept plea life with no parole.”

Pasztor drove to the Elkhart Police Department on Sept. 26 and told officers the bodies of her two children were in the back seat of her car. She has been held in the Elkhart County Jail on two counts of murder.

A hearing is set for today, and a jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Pasztor has also been named a suspect in the death of Frank Macomber, 65, who was found shot to death around the same time Pasztor is accused of killing her children.

In the early-morning hours of Sept. 26, Pasztor allegedly stormed the Goshen Road home of her father and stepmother and abducted her children – Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6. The couple had custody of the two older children and 3-year-old, Juelz Aguirre, who was not taken.

Pasztor made her way to Elkhart that day, stopping at a park and a restaurant on the way. Somewhere along the journey, she allegedly covered both of the children’s faces with her hands until they both died, according to court documents.

She traveled in a tan Mercury Mystique that belonged to Macomber, a former neighbor of hers at Countryside Village mobile home park on West Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne, said his daughter, Michelle Troye. Although Pasztor did not live there at the time of the alleged murders, she continued to visit the park.

Macomber was found dead in the woods a short distance from her father’s home on Goshen Road.

