Pasztor smothered kids, police say

Amber Pasztor, accused of killing her two young children in Elkhart County after abducting them from her father’s home in Allen County, told police she smothered them with her hands until both died.

Driving a tan Mercury Mystique belonging to Frank Macomber, a former neighbor who was found shot dead Tuesday, Pasztor, 29, told police she kicked in the door of her father’s home on West Wallen Road and abducted her two older children, Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6.

Documents filed in Elkhart Circuit Court said she abducted them around 6 a.m. Monday and that the children had been in the care of their grandparents.

Pasztor made her way to Elkhart, although the reason is unknown, making several stops, including at a restaurant and a park. At some point, she covered their faces and nose with her hands until they died. Pasztor demonstrated how she smothered the children to a detective with the Elkhart Police Department, covering her own face with her hands, court records said.

At 5:25 p.m. Monday, Pasztor flagged down an Elkhart police officer directly behind the Elkhart Police Department and told him that her children were dead in the back seat of the car.

The officer, who Elkhart County Prosecutor Curtis Hill said was traumatized by the discovery, brought in a lieutenant who asked Pasztor what had happened to her children. She told him she had smothered them, court documents said.

Elkhart police arrested her and found she had an unrelated warrant for her arrest out of Fort Wayne. She was being held without bail on two counts of murder at the Elkhart County Jail.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Department documents, Pasztor had been due to appear in court Monday at 8:30 a.m. for a charge of violating the conditions of her sentence on a charge of criminal trespass, stemming from an incident in July.

Pasztor was sentenced Aug. 1 to a year in jail for criminal trespass, but the sentence was suspended and changed to 20 hours of community service and an order to stay away from a home at 631 Tennessee Ave.

Pasztor was ordered to stay away from the Tennessee Avenue address after she was found dragging a vacuum sweeper down the hall on July 22. She told police she realized she was not supposed to be there but had wanted to retrieve the vacuum, which was worth $200. She had been banned from the property on July 17 and July 20, court documents said.

Macomber, 66, a former neighbor of Pasztor’s at a mobile home park on West Washington Center Road, was likely killed before the children were abducted, said Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, who appeared at a joint news conference Tuesday with Hill.

Macomber’s body was found with a gunshot wound at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in woods near West Wallen Road, between a quarter mile and a half mile from the home of Pasztor’s father, Ricky Green, and stepmother, Emily Green. Pasztor gave police enough information to find Macomber’s body, according to Hill. As of Wednesday, no one has been charged in Macomber’s death.

What provoked Pasztor to allegedly abduct and kill her children is unknown. However, on Sept. 14, Pasztor arrived at her father and stepmother’s home to give the children a table, and her visit violated a protective order that barred Pasztor from seeing her 3-year-old son, Juelz Santos Aguirre, and her stepmother.

A warrant for Pasztor’s arrest for violating that protective order was issued Monday – the same day her two older children were found dead. Why the youngest was spared is unclear.

The case has attracted national attention. At Tuesday’s news conference, television news crews, including from Spanish-speaking channel Univision, lined up microphones in front of the prosecutors.

