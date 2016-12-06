Person of interest in Garrett killing taken into custody

Fort Wayne police took Branston Stone Secrest, 20, into custody around 5:30 p.m. today as a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in Garrett today.

Indiana State Police will question Secrest, an ISP spokesman said. An alert for Secrest went out this afternoon after he was allegedly linked to a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of East Third Avenue in Garrett. Secrest led Fort Wayne police on a chase, state police said.

Secrest then bailed out of the vehicle and ran. Fort Wayne police caught him and took him into custody around 5:30 p.m., state police said.

