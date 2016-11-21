Pickup crosses median; 1 dead

An Auburn woman died late Saturday when a pickup truck crossed the Interstate 69 median and collided with the vehicle she was driving, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. when a 2000 Mazda pickup truck traveling north lost control on an ice-covered bridge, police said.

The truck then struck a guardrail, crossed the median and hit a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruz head-on near the 340 mile marker in Steuben County.

The driver of the Cruz, Alyssa M. Bizefski, 22, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, police and the coroner said.

The driver of the truck, Roman V. Leon, 26, of Angola, was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center for his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ashley Police Department, Hudson Marshal’s Office, Angola Police Department, Ashley Fire Rescue and Steuben County EMS assisted at the scene.