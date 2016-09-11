Police: 3 dead, one critical inside home

Three people are dead, and a fourth is in critical condition after an incident early this morning.

At 3:55 a.m., the Fort Wayne police were called to the 3000 block of Holton Ave. to an unknown problem.

Officers found four victims inside the home, two women and one man was pronounced deceased at the scene, and another woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, a statement from the Fort Wayne Police said.

The only information police were able to gather is that someone inside the home had called 911 after they had heard gunshots.

Police do not know if the victims were shot or stabbed, or what the exact injuries are, the statement said.

Investigators are working to put together what happened and talking to witnesses inside the home at the time and hope to talk to the woman who is in the hospital, police said.

Police currently do not have a suspect, but are searching for other witnesses and evidence.

At this time it is not known if the incident is related to other homicides, the statement said.

Anyone with information about what happened inside the home is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.