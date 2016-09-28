Police: Adams inmate dies from natural causes

A 38-year-old Adams County Jail inmate died today after being found unresponsive in his cell, and an autopsy has determined he died from natural causes, Indiana State Police said today.

Jeremy H. Oswalt of Geneva was found unresponsive about 4:15 a.m. during a routine cell check, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement. An ambulance took him to Adams County Memorial Hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

State police and the Adams County coroner are investigating the death.

