Police: Arrest made in Greene Street slaying

Fort Wayne police said today they have made an arrest in the Friday night shooting in the 1400 block of Greene Street.

Mylinque Shaboz Wallace, 20, is being held in the Allen County Jail on an aggravated battery charge, police said in a statement.

They said the victim's identity will be released later by the county coroner's office.

Police have said they were called to the Villages of Hanna about 8:45 p.m. Friday and found a victim lying in the parking lot at 1422 Greene St. They said there was some kind of disturbance before the shooting.