Police: Car rams into gun shop, arms stolen

A number of guns, including several assault-rifle-type weapons, were stolen early Wednesday after someone rammed a car into the front window of a gun store on Fort Wayne's northwest side.

Police were called just after 5 a.m. to ZX Guns at 821 Coliseum Blvd. W. where an alarm had sounded. Officers found the front middle window had been broken into and the frame holding the window had been broken off the building.

No one was inside the store, but police found a white stolen Mazda about a block away on Goshen Road they believe was used to ram the building. No one was in the vehicle, but a witness told police a red Buick or Oldsmobile had left the scene south on Kentland Avenue from Trick Avenue with no lights on.

Police were told that several assault-style rifles, a .308 bolt action gun and other handguns were among the guns taken.

