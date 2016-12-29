Police: Holster guns on New Year's

By the numbers Reports of gunshots from midnight to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 through the years 2016 141 2015 124 2014 114 2013 151 2012 206 2011 146 Source: Fort Wayne Police Department

Police are urging people who want to mark the new year by making noise to buy fireworks and not engage in celebratory gunfire.

Since 2011, Fort Wayne police have received an average of 147 reports of shots fired between midnight and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 each year.

The highest number of calls was 206 in 2012. Police had 141 reports of shots fired last New Year’s.

Complaints of damage from falling bullets, such as broken windshields or broken windows in homes, usually start to come around daylight when the damage becomes visible.

“It’s unfortunate, but it happens every year all around the country and not just in Fort Wayne,” police spokesman Michael Joyner said. “You hear a horror story of a person walking down the street being hit by a bullet and killed.”

There have been no fatalities in Fort Wayne, but people have reported being struck by falling bullets.

On July 4, 2013, a stray bullet hit a woman on her shoulder while she was sitting in her backyard on Bayer Avenue. The bullet was found on the ground a few steps from where she was sitting when she was hit.

Joyner said one reason for changes in the law allowing people to shoot off fireworks was to provide options for celebrating so they wouldn’t shoot off firearms.

“You’d think people would gravitate to fireworks instead of irresponsibly firing a gun into the air,” Joyner said.

He also pointed out that it is illegal to discharge a firearm in city limits. A person doing that can be charged with a misdemeanor or even a felony that can result in prison time.

