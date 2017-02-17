Police: Man accused in assault admits actions

Patrick Scheck, the 62-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of physically assaulting a woman Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Main Street, immediately owned up to what he had done and told officers he was “crazy as (expletive.)”

Scheck, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, ran away from a policewoman after she was called to the scene by a passerby about 3:30 a.m.

The caller said he heard a woman say “get off of me” and then scream, “No, no, no, stop, get off of me!” The female’s voice was coming from Woody’s Motors, 1502 W. Main St., according to court documents.

The responding officer said that when she started looking for the woman, Scheck jumped up with his pants and underwear pulled down and started to run away. The officer chased him, saying it appeared Scheck had a brassiere in his hand, documents said.

When the officer caught Scheck, he started to resist her and she had to use physical force to gain control, records said. She struck him with her flashlight in the arm, and as he pulled away, he tried to hit her with a closed fist, grazing the side of her head. He then fell to the ground on top of the officer.

The officer began to strike Scheck in the head with her flashlight because she was in fear for her life. She was able to gain control and get on top of Scheck when other officers arrived to arrest Scheck, court documents said.

The officer then went back to where she saw the victim lying on the ground, noting that it looked as though the victim had been badly beaten and had visible injuries to her face. The victim did not respond when the officer asked her questions and her breathing was labored, documents said. She was taken to a hospital in serious, then critical condition.

During an interview at the police department, Scheck quickly said he’d done “something very bad” and that he was guilty, documents said. Scheck said he was out drinking on Valentine’s Day at Showgirls I near Goshen Road and Coliseum Boulevard and then went to The Pantry at 4th and Wells streets, documents said.

He claimed he met two women, one the victim, and they all went to Bootleggers Bar on West Main Street. He then landed at another bar he believed to be O’Sullivan’s on West Main Street.

He said he left the bar when he ran out of money and then blacked out. When he awoke, he said he was on top of the victim punching her in the face with closed fists, documents said.

During his arrest, another officer responding heard Scheck make statements that were recorded on in-car video and audio. The officer said Scheck appeared to have blood on his shirt and a bra along his waist area.

“I do weird (expletive), man,” Scheck reportedly said, and “I don’t mean to be bad, I swear to God I don’t mean to be bad, but I’m crazy as (expletive.)”

He also said: “I shouldn’t be allowed to walk the (expletive) streets! I told the (expletive) psychiatrist I shouldn’t be allowed to walk the (expletive) streets!”

Scheck’s original bond of $12,500 was increased to $150,000, according to a jail spokesman. He is being held at the Allen County Jail.

