Police: Sex offender fails to register

The Adams County sheriff's department is looking for a man they say has failed to register as a sex offender after being released from jail.

Jacob Scott Ashburn, 18, was released from the Adams County Jail and told officers that he was going to move to an Allen County address, the sheriff's department said in a statement

Ashburn has not reported to either county's sheriff's department, the statement said.

Ashburn is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 240 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about where Ashburn is is asked to contact the local law enforcement office.