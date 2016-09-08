Police: Teen driver in fatal crash shouldn't have had passengers

Derek Padilla, a 17-year-old DeKalb High School football player who died Friday in a vehicle crash, had a probationary driver's license and should not have had any passengers without a valid driver's license, police said.

"He was within the 180-day period for a probationary," DeKalb County Deputy Sheriff Matt Tamez said. "Technically he should not have had any passengers when he had the accident."

Indiana law requires a newly licensed driver to only have adult passengers with valid driver's licenses, Tamez said. Padilla got his probationary driver's license on June 9.

Padilla, a running back on the team, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at DeKalb County Road 40 and County Road 19. The crash occurred just before a high school football game that was later canceled.

Padilla's passenger, Lucas Oberkiser, 16, also a DeKalb High School football player, 16 died between Monday night and Tuesday morning from injuries suffered in the car crash.

Oberkiser received CPR at the scene and was eventually transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said Padilla apparently failed to yield the right of way at the intersection. His 2004 Volkswagen Passat was hit broadside by a 2004 Grand Cherokee driven by Ryan Likens, 34.

The Passat was then pushed into the path of a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Dylan Marker, 21.

Likens was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Hyundai were not injured.

