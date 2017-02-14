Police, community mourn loss of Allen County officer

A 19-year veteran officer of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department died after suffering a medical emergency Sunday night, the sheriff’s department said.

Sgt. Joseph Cox, 48, died while on duty in northeast Allen County, police said. He was found unconscious in his vehicle after responding to a crash. His vehicle was found in a field.

It was unclear Monday what specific health issue affected him.

A procession of police and emergency vehicles ushered a hearse carrying Cox’s body from a Fort Wayne hospital to a funeral home on Monday.

Sheriff David Gladieux ex­tended his condolences to Cox’s family, friends and law enforcement family.

During his time with the sheriff’s department, Cox served in the Confinement Division, Communications/Dispatch Center and Civil, Warrants, and Patrol divisions. Cox was a member of the Honor Guard, SWAT team and was a K-9 handler. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2015.

The Allen County commissioners issued the following statement: “Today, we join with the law enforcement community of Allen County in mourning the loss of Sgt. Joseph Cox. Sgt. Cox was always available and ready to represent the sheriff’s department in the finest traditions of public service. His work ethic as well as his ability to relate to the public made him a valuable asset to the department. His talent and dedication to policing will have a lasting effect on the communities of Allen County for years to come, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fellow officers.”

To honor Cox, all flags at county-owned buildings will be lowered to half-staff, the commissioners said.