Police arrest 2 in raid on drug house

A local man was arrested for drug court violations, among other charges, after getting caught Wednesday around 7 p.m. at a drug house in the 600 block of Anderson Avenue, police said.

Cedric Larinzo Edwards, 30, of the 3300 block of Coliseum Boulevard W., was caught at the apartment when the Fort Wayne Police Department entered with a search warrant, city police said.

After detectives knocked and announced their presence, Edwards jumped about 15 feet from the roof and then fled on foot. Police found him behind the house. Edwards was then taken to a hospital, after he complained about pain related to his 15-foot jump, police said.

Along with Edwards, Amanda SueJoyce Gross, 26, also of the 600 block of Anderson Avenue was arrested on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a synthetic drug.

She was released from the Allen County Jail early Thursday, according to a jail spokesman.

Edwards is in jail, charged with resisting law enforcement, possession a synthetic dug and visiting a common nuisance. He has a $750 bond for resisting law enforcement and no bond on the other charges, the spokesman said.

