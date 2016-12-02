Police arrest burglary suspect

A burglary investigation in York Township on Thursday landed an Angola suspect in jail after police found several items reported stolen, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Jonathan Allen Depew, 31, faces three felony counts of auto theft/receiving stolen auto parts, illegal possession of a legend drug, and maintaining a common nuisance. He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

After receiving a call around 4 p.m., officers showed up at a residence in the 9400 block of east U.S. 20 to assist the sheriff's department from Williams County, Ohio, which is where the stolen goods were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.