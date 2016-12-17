Police arrest heavily armed apartment resident after standoff

A man armed with an AK-style assault rifle and muzzle loader in his apartment stormed an apartment upstairs from his on Columbia Avenue, threatening neighbors and refusing to come out.

About 9 p.m. Thursday, Christopher R. Barton, 30, of the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue was inside his apartment when he smashed through the drywall of his bedroom gaining access to the stairs for the apartment above.

Once he was upstairs, he found his girlfriend and another woman and threatened to kill them, according to court documents.

About a half-hour later, the landlord called police who arrived to hear Barton yelling while the girlfriend, landlord and the other woman were walking down the stairs.

The officer told Barton to come out and talk to him, but Barton refused and starting cursing. “I got something in here that your vest won’t stop,” he said. And then he said “don’t you … come in here,” court documents said.

About 9:45 p.m., the officer heard three loud gunshots and took cover behind a tree. Emergency and crisis response teams were called, and officers tried to persuade Barton to come out. Barton was taken into custody shortly before 2 a.m. after a search warrant was obtained.

At the police station, Barton admitted to punching a hole in the drywall and entering the upstairs apartment. Barton said he fired the assault rifle three times toward the basement wall because he was upset and it felt good, court documents said.

Barton is in the Allen County Lockup charged with residential entry, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief. His bond is $53,250.

