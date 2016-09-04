Police arrest suspect in Villages of Hanna killing

The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the victim from Friday’s shooting as Jamal R. Anderson, 24, of Fort Wayne.

Anderson died of a gunshot wound or wounds and is the 27th homicide victim in Allen County this year, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

Mylinque Shaboz Wallace, 20, is being held in the Allen County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the shooting, police said in a statement.

Anderson was found lying in the parking lot at the Villages of Hanna apartment complex at 1422 Greene St. after police responded to a 911 call about 8:45 p.m. Police said there was some kind of disturbance before the shooting occurred.

Police “were able to make apprehension (of the suspect) with the cooperation of the witnesses on the scene that came forward and provided critical information for this incident,” said John Chambers, Fort Wayne police public information officer.

The homicide is the second at the apartment complex in less than a month. On Aug. 13, Leon-Dre Kyles-Thomas was shot and killed on the same side of the street at the other end of the apartment buildings.

Daquavion Johnson has been charged with that murder.

