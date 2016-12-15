Police arrest suspect in robbery try

A man accused of attempting to rob a Marathon Gas station Wednesday night was arrested and police are investigating whether he is connected to other recent robberies.

Fort Wayne police were called around 10:30 p.m., and saw Jeremy Jacoby, 37, leaving the Marathon Gas station at 1202 E. State Blvd. and ordered him to stop, a statement said today.

Jacoby ignored the officers and tried to run.

When officers caught up to Jacoby, they found an air soft pistol and a bag of cash nearby.

Jacoby has been charged with robbery and resisting, police said.

