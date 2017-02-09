Police arrest suspected drug dealer

Numerous drug tips led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man.

Detectives learned Hozyfa H. Sultan, 25, was dealing cocaine from 1320 Margaret Street, city police said today.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

During the raid, four adults inside the home were charged with misdemeanors for visiting a common nuisance.

Sultan was not home at the time of the raid, police said, but detectives recovered a small amount of marijuana and crack cocaine and two pistols. One of them had been reported stolen, police said.

Sultan was found later in the day at 5312 Stony Run Lane around 3:02 p.m.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives arrested Sultan and charged him with three counts of dealing cocaine.

Sultan was being held in the Allen County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.