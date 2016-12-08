Police ask for help in identifying robbery suspect

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

At 10:56 p.m. Sunday, a man armed with a gun and a bandana across his face entered the Eddie Marathon gas station, 4233 N. Clinton St., a police report said.

According to the report, the suspect pointed the semi-automatic gun at the clerk behind the counter and ordered him to put money in a bag.

The suspect insisted the clerk retrieve the extra change kept under the register, and when the clerk advised the robber he didn't normally work at that location and didn't know what he was talking about, the suspect apologized, then left.

The suspect is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans and a black-and-white bandana on his face.

Surveillance video obtained from the gas station shows the suspect looking in the front window a couple of times before covering his face and robbing the store.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, he or she is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.