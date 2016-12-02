Police catch suspect with spice

An anonymous tip has a Goshen man in jail after police caught him with spice Thursday night, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

Police have charged Greg DeBoard, 36, with felony possession of synthetic marijuana or spice. A 22-year-old Syracuse woman also was arrested in connection with the incident and is in jail.

The pair were at a residence at 10 Yvonna St. in Leesburg when police found them after receiving an anonymous tip of a suspicious vehicle in the road. Officers say they discovered about 150 grams of synthetic marijuana.