Police hear woman's story, arrest alleged pimp

The prostitute told police that she wanted to go back home to Indianapolis, that her pimp would beat her and that he demanded 50 percent of whatever she made.

She had been contracted for a rendezvous at the Roadway Inn on Feb. 3 at 12:30 p.m. Her name was “Kelly,” found on Backpage.com and linked to a woman named “Ivory” who listed a phone number.

She’d charge $160 for an hour.

When the police arrived, Kelly was there, close by were two men and a woman recognized as Ivory from the ad.

The other three were in a white 2014 Dodge that was stopped around the same time backup detectives entered Kelly’s room where she told them that she’d get beaten if she didn’t make any money.

She told them that if she saw a client who didn’t have any money, Shon M. Earls, 32, of Indianapolis, would slap her in the mouth and become very angry.

Kelly had met Earls through Facebook on Jan. 27. Earls asked her to work for him on Backpage.com and she knew it was prostitution because she had prostituted before in Atlanta.

She, Ivory, Earls and another man had all come to Fort Wayne to prostitute, she told police.

Kelly also told police that when she told Earls that she wanted to go home to Indi­anapo­lis, he became angry, told her she could not leave and if she did or told anyone what had happened that he would kill her.

In her hotel room, police found a Bryco Arms .380 wrapped inside a white towel on top of the mini-refrigerator. Earls is in the Allen County Jail, charged with promoting prostitution and has a $10,000 bond.

