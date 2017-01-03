Police looking for bowling-center thief

The Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help in solving a New Year's burglary at the Auburn Bowl.

Around 10:20 p.m., Sunday, a man forced his way into the business at 1815 Sprott St. in Auburn, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The suspect took a large amount of money and a used a brown-and-orange "Hammer" brand bowling bag to put the money in before leaving, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and was wearing dark pants and a long dark coat, with what looked like a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call state police at 800-552-0976 or 260-432-8661, or the Auburn Police Department at 260-925-1500.