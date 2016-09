Fort Wayne police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that critically injured a woman in the early morning hours Sunday.

Jamarcus Antwan Cain is wanted in connection with critically injuring Brittney Bruce in the 4600 block of Oliver Street on Sept. 18.

Bruce was shot in the abdomen as the result of a domestic situation, police said, and drove herself to the hospital.

Anyone knowing Cain's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 427-1222.