Police looking for suspected Howe arsonist

Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help in solving three fires that happened earlier this year on the same property near Howe.

On Feb. 17, the Howe Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a barn fire on the property of 6940 N. County Road 100 East in rural Howe. Investigators were not able to determine how the fire started, a statement from state police in Fort Wayne said today.

On May 15, a shed fire was reported on the same property and on Aug. 6, another fire to a third building on the property was reported, the statement said.

Police believe all three fires are suspicious and were intentionally set.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Indiana State Police detective David Poe at 800-552-0976 or 260-432-8661.