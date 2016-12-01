Police looking for suspected speaker thief

Fort Wayne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say took a museum quality 1953 Fender Twin Amplifier worth about $20,000 from a store Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the Speaker Workshop, 1707 N. Harrison St., around 2:30 p.m., a police statement said.

The owner called police Wednesday when he realized an amplifier was missing from near the door and checked his surveillance footage.

The footage showed a man described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and wearing a brown vest, black T-shirt and a black hat. He came into the store to ask about setting up a PA system in his garage. The man went out to his car, back into the store and grabbed the amplifier. He put it in the back seat of his silver Ford Fusion and left.

The owner told police the amplifier is museum quality and extemely rare because of it's low serial number of 95, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.