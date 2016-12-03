Police question bank robbery suspects

Fort Wayne police are interviewing three suspects in connection with a reported robbery at 10:16 a.m. today at 1st Source Bank, 6304 W. Jefferson Blvd., according to a news release.

Three people wearing masks entered the southwest branch and demanded money. The suspects are described as two females and one male. Police didn't say if the bandits had weapons or if money was stolen. No one was injured in the incident and no customers were at the bank at the time of the robbery attempt, police said.

Witnesses said the suspects fled in a dark red or burgundy SUV with no license plate. Authorities canvased an area in the 3600 block of Nuttman Avenue and detained the suspects after an officer spotted the vehicle southbound on Ardmore Avenue.

No further information was provided and the incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and FBI.

