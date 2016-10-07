Police raid meth lab; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in an early-morning raid Thursday at a home in the 800 block of Archer Avenue on the city’s near north side.

Jesse Duane Webb, 36, and Jamie Michelle Derkatsch, 42, were arrested on charges of dealing and manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and unlawful possession of a syringe at 833 Archer Ave., an Allen County Sheriff’s report said.

Officers from the Allen County Drug Task Force acted on a tip from the Drug Enforcement Agency and conducted surveillance before arriving at the home at 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found an active meth lab, according to the report.

The Fort Wayne Methamphetamine Suppression Team was called in to clean up, the report said. Also involved were the Fort Wayne-Allen County Board of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and Neighborhood Code Enforcement.

The dealing charge carries a $50,000 bond. The other two charges are at $2,500, according to the report.

According to an Allen County Jail spokesman, the two are in jail with an additional charge of possessing two or more chemical re-agents or precursors to the production of meth, a charge which carries an additional $2,500 bond.

Total bond for each is $57,500.

