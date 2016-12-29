Man in serious condition after shooting

An unidentified man was taken to hospital Wednesday evening in critical condition after being shot on Adams Street, near intersection with Drexel Avenue, but was upgraded to critical at the hospital.

A woman passing by called police to report a man had been shot around 6 p.m., Officer Chris Felton of the Fort Wayne Police Department said at the scene. The woman saw him inside a vehicle, but it's unclear whether he was shot inside his car, an SUV, or outside.

The driver's side door was hanging open and the driver's side window was broken out. Streetlights highlighted a pile of bloody clothing on the street.

Felton said the age and name of the victim were not yet known.

