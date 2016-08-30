One dead after south-side shooting

A man was fatally shot late Monday on the city's southeast side after several people apparently followed him home after an argument or meeting at a nearby gas station, police said.

Fort Wayne police were called to the 2900 block of Stardale Drive shortly after 11 p.m. They found an unresponsive man in a front yard. He was pronounced dead when medics arrived, said Officer Jeremy Webb. The victim's name and age were not released.

Webb said he did not know if others were in the house at the time of the shooting or if the victim was alone in the vehicle he drove to the house.

Stardale Drive is south of East Paulding Road and west of Hessen Cassel Road.

Police suspect more than one shooter, judging by gun shell casings found at the scene, Webb said. Investigators were looking for a white four-door Chevrolet believed to belong to the suspects. Police are uncertain of the year and model, Webb said. They are hoping to get gas station surveillance video of the men and the vehicle they were in, he added.

A neighbor said she called 911 after hearing four shots. The dead man lived at the home where he was shot, she added. The woman declined to give her name saying, "Folks have a way of coming back."

"I looked out my window. I didn't see anybody running. I didn't hear a car. I didn't hear none of that," she said. "I heard a lady screaming, and I couldn't see anything."

She said the residents of the house, who she described as a husband and wife, have lived there 10 or 12 years.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

rshawgo@jg.net