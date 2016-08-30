August 30, 2016 12:22 AM
Police say 1 person dead after shooting
Journal Gazette
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.
The shooting took place in the 2900 block of Stardale Drive. Officers on the scene said there was one person dead, though a neighbor said they didn’t hear shots.
Other neighbors in the area say they saw a body lying in front of a home on Stardale Drive.
Police were still investigating late Monday.