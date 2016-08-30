Police seek information about BB gun shootings

Fort Wayne police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for the BB gun shootings of several parked vehicles in southwest Fort Wayne, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

A vehicle that could be involved in the shootings is a newer four-door Hyundai passenger vehicle with LED fog lights, police said in a statement. It has been seen occupied by as many as four white males and one black male, they said.

Anyone familiar with the vehicle who can associate the suspects to it is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.