Fort Wayne police are seeking to locate a 39-year-old woman wanted in connection with a Saturday battery that critically injured a male in the 6300 block of Nina Drive.

Shannon Labrosse is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, white, with hazel eyes and long brown hair, police said in a statement.

They asked anyone who knows where Labrosse is to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.